Stillman College partners with the YWCA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College President Dr. Cynthia Warrick and YWCA Interim CEO Elisha Rhodes signed a memorandum of understanding that could bring more services to Stillman and people who live near campus.

“I know how important it is to the community and bringing the YWCA to Tuscaloosa and Stillman College. It’s going to make a difference and a significant impact in Tuscaloosa,” Warrick told WBRC.

The plan calls for tearing down two dorms. King and Williams Halls have been closed for several years because they’re outdated and contain asbestos and lead paint. The Stillman Foundation recently received a Brownfields Assessment Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to develop a cleanup plan for the structures. The Stillman Foundation will soon pursue an additional grant to perform the cleanup itself.

A new multi-use YWCA building that would replace them would provide childcare, health and recreational services to students and underserved people living in West Tuscaloosa. They’ll soon begin a fundraising campaign to raise money for the project. An exact dollar amount hasn’t been determined because plans for what the building could look like are not finished.

“The YWCA has a generational imperative. YWCA was founded for young women. They created space for young women to thrive, to create their own future. And partnering with Dr. Warrick and Stillman College also creates an opportunity for us to move forward the legacy of the organization and bring more resources this community desperately needs,” Rhodes explained.

The YWCA building on campus would be named after Vivian Malone Jones. She lived on Stillman’s campus while she was a student at the University of Alabama and became the first back graduate there. Her husband, Dr. Mack Arthur Jones, was a Stillman student who served as her personal driver during her time at UA. Warrick said Malone Jones’ family credits the support from Stillman and Tuscaloosa’s West End for helping her graduate from UA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.