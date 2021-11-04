Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Vick Vargas!

Vick is a senior at Susan Moore High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of Beta Club, Scholars Bowl is Senior SGA Representative, and Percussion Section Leader of the Marching Band. Outside of school, he is active in his church youth group and helps in the community. His hardworking and respectable personality is a role model to all.

Vick, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

