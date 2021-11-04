LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rising Star: Vick Vargas

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Vick Vargas!

Vick is a senior at Susan Moore High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of Beta Club, Scholars Bowl is Senior SGA Representative, and Percussion Section Leader of the Marching Band. Outside of school, he is active in his church youth group and helps in the community. His hardworking and respectable personality is a role model to all.

Vick, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville
UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville
Tuscaloosa County student killed in wreck
Tuscaloosa Co. High School student killed in crash, 2 others hospitalized
About a week and a half ago, a water main break caused a big mess for people living on a...
Homeowners say Birmingham Water Works jackets found in sewer after water main break
L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.
2 people plead guilty in kidnapping of prominent Birmingham businessman
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Vick Vargas
The winning photos can be found in an exhibit at the Birmingham Museum of Art
Winners announced for Birmingham’s 150th Anniversary Photo Challenge
Sam's Super Samwiches to move to new location
Sam’s Super Samwiches to move to new location after 51 years
Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosts their Open House tomorrow at 5 p.m.
Holiday Open House in Homewood kicks off Thursday