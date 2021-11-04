LawCall
Michigan will no longer tax tampons, other feminine products

FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in Sacramento, Calif.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan will no longer apply the 6% sales tax to tampons and other feminine hygiene products under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The change will take effect in early February. Supporters of the bill signed Thursday say the products are a necessity, not a luxury, and should be exempt from taxation like other medically necessary prescriptions and items.

About 15 states with sales taxes do not tax menstrual products. The law will reduce state sales and use tax revenue by roughly $6.3 million a year, a sliver of Michigan’s $11 billion in annual sales and use tax collections.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

