Local pediatrician says myocarditis not a concern for kids 5-11 years old getting COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is linking more than 850 cases of the heart condition, myocarditis, to the COVID-19 vaccine, but one local pediatrician said it is not a concern for the five to 11 year old age group.

“It is still extremely rare,” Dr. Peily Soong, pediatrician with Children’s of Alabama said.

Pfizer’s vaccine for kids five through 11 years old is one-third of the dose given to adults. Soong said this makes long term effects less likely.

“I think the lower dose has made it more tolerable,” he said. “Less side effects and less achiness.”

Less side effects like myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. CDC data shows that more than 850 cases are linked to getting theCOVID-19 vaccine in those younger than 30, but reports show that more than 70% recovered.

“Even a lot of these kids that did get myocarditis, it was a very mild illness that a lot of times can be treated with ibuprofen for a couple days and it went away,” Soong said.

Soong said myocarditis can come from many different viruses, but it’s rare and not commonly found in young kids or in girls.

“It just seems to be focused on boys in the 15 or 16 range, to 25,” he said. “So, this five to 11 group that we are kind of talking about right now, they are actually low risk of having myocarditis from the vaccine.”

CDC data shows that in Pfizer’s vaccine clinical trials for kids there were no cases of myocarditis found, but officials said not enough kids participated to find that data.

“Even if your child did get myocarditis from the vaccine, chances of it causing any real issue or any significant illness is pretty small,” he said.

Dr. Soong said fearing the heart condition is not a strong enough reason to not vaccinate your kids because they are more at risk for it just from the virus.

“We do know that the risk of getting myocarditis from COVID is significantly higher than you getting it from a vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Soong said data shows that of the more than 850 vaccinated people who developed myocarditis, it appeared to be more common in Moderna users than Pfizer.

