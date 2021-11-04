LawCall
Health leaders advise pregnant women on COVID-19 booster shots

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts advise women who are pregnant or are thinking about becoming pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot

Wednesday, Dr. Cynthia Fletcher with Regional Medical Center Anniston shared vaccine information from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which suggests all pregnant women get vaccinated against COVID-19. The college says it’s priority & they can be administered during any trimester.

“The booster is recommended for all women and men,” says Dr. Fletcher. “Definitely pregnant women if there’s been a six month or greater time period since they had their initial vaccine series.”

According to Dr. Fletcher, these should completed as soon as possible to keep women and their unborn child protected.

“There is an increased risk of preterm delivery as well as there may be an increased risk in stillbirth,” says Dr. Fletcher. “I have personally seen that increase in stillbirth and early fetal demises.”

She also recommends expecting mothers take other vaccinations like the flu shot and pertussis vaccine, which can prevent your newborn from getting whooping cough.

