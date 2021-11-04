Governor Ivey, others cut ribbon on American Village’s West Wing of Independence Hall

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey, others will participate in a ribbon cutting for American Village’s West Wing of Independence Hall in Montevallo.

The West Wing of Independence Hall is the first phase of the American Village’s project to have a replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were both debated and adopted.

Governor Ivey awarded $5 million in Public School and College Authority (PSCA) funding to support the construction of the central part of the Independence Hall, which is expected to be the next phase of this project.

