Gadsden man charged in drug investigation; deputies found drugs & firearms

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man was charged with Narcotics Crimes after about a 10-month investigation by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and the Etowah County Join Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at 608 Randall Street in Gadsden on November 2, 2021. Agents said the search revealed a large quantity of Methamphetamine (approx. 1.5 pounds), a large quantity of Ecstasy Pills, a quantity of Marijuana, and six firearms. The investigation has been going on for about 10 months. Investigators said the search warrant followed a lengthy investigation involving drug sales.

Etowah County drug investigation, arrest (Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

Roderick Lewis Barnes (42) of Gadsden has been charged with 2 counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 1 count of Trafficking Illegal Drugs (ECSTASY), 9 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1 count of Unlawful Distribution of a controlled substance (ECSTASY), 1 count of Unlawful Distribution of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana First, and Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon. (Barnes was arrested and held on a ($1,285,000.00 Dollar Surety Bond).

This case is still ongoing and there could be additional federal charges related to this case.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah County Joint Special Operations Group and the North Alabama FBI Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.

