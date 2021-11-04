First Alert for morning rain and a mostly dry afternoon Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover and showers across Central Alabama. It is all thanks to a disturbance that is moving eastward across our area. Most of the rain that is falling is light. Plan for wet and slick roads this morning so please take it easy if you must drive. Most of the rain should be out of here by noon with only an isolated shower possible south of I-20/59. Temperatures this morning are starting out mostly in the 40s. Make sure you grab a rain jacket and clothing that will keep you warm. Temperatures today won’t climb a lot. Plan for high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Parts of northwest Alabama may stay in the upper 40s today. We will likely end up cloudy to mostly cloudy with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We should see a dry evening commute, so weather conditions will improve throughout the day. There’s a chance we could see some sunshine in far northwest Alabama later today, but most of us will remain cloudy. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s by 8 PM.

Chilly Start to Friday: Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 40s tonight. I can’t rule out the potential for upper 30s in parts of northwest Alabama. If you are worried about any of your outdoor plants, you may want to cover them up and protect them for the small chance for frosty conditions tomorrow morning. Frost advisories have already been issued for extreme north Alabama. Good idea to bring your pets inside too so they can stay warm. Friday afternoon will likely end up a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will likely stay mostly cloudy for most of the day, but I do think cloud cover will decrease by the evening hours. Winds will continue from the northeast tomorrow at 5-10 mph.

Saturday Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking nice! I want to give another first alert for potential frost in parts of northeast Alabama Saturday morning where temperatures could drop into the mid to upper 30s. Areas that could drop into the 30s include Centre, Gadsden, Oneonta, Pell City, and Cullman. Rest of Central Alabama will likely start out in the lower 40s Saturday morning. Saturday should be a sunny day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Weather should be fantastic for the UAB game Saturday afternoon. If you are attending the Alabama game Saturday evening against LSU, grab the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s. Auburn travels to Texas A&M and the weather is looking beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s in College Station, Texas.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the gradual warm-up as we head into early next week. Sunday will likely end up closer to average with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week. High temperatures could end up a few degrees above average through Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. I think most of next week is looking dry with comfortable temperatures. Models are hinting that a strong cold front could impact our area next Friday and Saturday giving us rounds of showers and storms followed by cold air moving in. It remains too early to determine the intensity and timing of this front but note that changes are likely around the 12th-14th of November.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.