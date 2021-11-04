LawCall
College Football Playoff expansion talks to continue Dec. 1

The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.
The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - The administrators in charge of the College Football Playoff plan to meet again on Dec. 1 to continue expansion talks, which need to reach a consensus by the end of the year if a new postseason format is to be implemented for the 2024 season.

Executive Director Bill Hancock released a statement after two days of meetings in Dallas with the CFP management committee that he called “productive.”

Hancock says support for expansion is evident, but there are several crucial details that remain under discussion. The most crucial detail being how big should the expansion from the current four-team format be?

