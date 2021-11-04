LawCall
BPD investigate shooting death

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man Wednesday.

According to officials, Rodriquez Deion Robinson was shot during an altercation in the 3100 block of 43 Ave. N around 9:20 Wednesday morning.

He was transported to UAB hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Please checkback for updates.

