BPD investigate shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man Wednesday.

According to officials, Rodriquez Deion Robinson was shot during an altercation in the 3100 block of 43 Ave. N around 9:20 Wednesday morning.

He was transported to UAB hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Please checkback for updates.

