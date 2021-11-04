LawCall
Birmingham Police asking for help solving woman’s shooting death

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Detectives are looking for information in solving a 21-year-old woman’s shooting death.

Officers said Lykeria Taylor was shot on Sunday, June 13, 2021, while riding in a vehicle near the intersection of Warrior Road at Avenue V. She died at UAB hospital the following day.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation shows Taylor and her boyfriend had just left a nearby nightclub when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone fired shots into their vehicle. Both of them were shot. The suspects drove off.


If there is anyone with information that will assist our detectives, please contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

