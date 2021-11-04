LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama seeks to purge racist language from Constitution

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state committee had advanced a plan to remove racist language from the Alabama Committee. The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution on Wednesday approved a plan to strip racist language from the state’s governing document.

It also reorganizes the sprawling document that has nearly 1,000 amendments to try to make it more user friendly.

The committee’s proposal will be considered by lawmakers in the 2022 legislative session. If approved, it would go before voters in November of 2022. The pending plan would strip language on segregated schools and poll taxes, and that allowed a brutal convict lease system.

Most Read

Trussville PD pursuit ends near train tracks
UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville
Tuscaloosa County student killed in wreck
Tuscaloosa Co. High School student killed in crash, 2 others hospitalized
About a week and a half ago, a water main break caused a big mess for people living on a...
Homeowners say Birmingham Water Works jackets found in sewer after water main break
L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.
2 people plead guilty in kidnapping of prominent Birmingham businessman
Henry Ruggs III, a former player with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, was charged after a...
Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

Latest News

Alabama GOP advances bill for vaccine mandate exemptions
Gov. Ivey, others cut ribbon on new Independence Hall at American Village
Governor Ivey, others cut ribbon on American Village’s West Wing of Independence Hall
BPD investigate shooting death
League for Animal Welfare dealing with overcrowding
Sylacauga animal shelter dealing with overcrowding