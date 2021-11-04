LawCall
ADPH says children’s vaccines should be in Alabama by end of the week

Leaders with the state health department said children’s vaccines will be available by the start of next week, but it won’t be as many providers as we saw with adult vaccines.(Pfizer)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for five to 11 year old’s should make it to Alabama by the end of the week.

Leaders with the state health department said children’s vaccines will be available by the start of next week, but it won’t be as many providers as we saw with adult vaccines.

40,000 pre-ordered doses of kids shots are already on the way to the state , but Dr. Karen Landers said some providers won’t offer it because they don’t have the correct freezers. Pfizer has strict cold chain requirements.

Still, the vaccine shouldn’t be hard to find with major pharmacies and every health department in the state getting doses in. Landers said it just may not be at your specific doctor’s office, but many pediatricians will carry it.

Landers said it is important you make sure where you want to go has kids’ doses, but Pfizer is making sure the two vials don’t get mixed up. Children’s vials will be orange and look different than the adult ones.

Landers said she doesn’t think supply or accessibility will be a hurdle for this vaccine rollout, but parent hesitancy might be.

“We are all concerned about safety and effectiveness in everyone, but we do know when it comes to children, regardless of age group, that the expectations are high,” Landers said. “We want to be able to answer those questions, so we can meet the expectations of those parents, and they can feel comfortable getting their child vaccinated.”

Dr. Landers said there may be some differences in the vaccine process for your kids compared to what you experienced if you got the vaccine.

She said most shots will be given in the arm, but it is okay if your doctor gives the vaccine in your child’s leg. Landers said this is normal if they are getting multiple shots at once.

