Where you can find Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year old’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, two of Alabama’s major pharmacies will start providing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children five to 11 years old. Walgreens will start administering vaccines on Saturday, with CVS administering vaccines starting Sunday. Both are accepting appointments now.

Other healthcare providers, such as doctor offices, pediatricians, hospitals and other pharmacies, are expecting their shipments to come in next week. The state of Alabama will be getting around 140,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for five to 11 year old’s. The vaccines will be one third of the dose of the vaccine for those 12 and older.

Healthcare providers are not allowed to reduce the dosage themselves. They must take their orders from the state or federal government.

After the initial shipment from the HHS, health care providers will be able to make their own orders. The Alabama Department of Public Health has been planning for distributing the vaccine for these children for months now.

Dr. Gigi Youngblood with Pediatrics East said she expects to see a surge in the initial demand for the vaccine for children in this age group. Dr. Youngblood said she would advise parents to reach out to their doctor, pediatrician, or pharmacy about getting an appointment, and check to be sure they are providing the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine available for this age group.

“We want your child vaccinated. We want this patient population protected. They deserve it. They are our kids. We would do anything for them, and we need to protect them. If you are vaccine hesitant reach out to your pediatrician, we want to talk to you,” Dr. Youngblood said.

Supplies are expected to start coming into most healthcare providers next week. CVS and Walgreens have a federal partnership to get the vaccines before other medical providers.

