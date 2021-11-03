LawCall
VACCINE ALERT TEAM: Q&A with Dr. Khalilah Brown on the children’s vaccine

WBRC FOX^ Anchor Sarah Verser will host the Q&A
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials hailed COVID-19 shots for kids aged 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids cleared two final hurdles Tuesday, a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Do you have questions?

WBRC FOX6 Anchor Sarah Verser is a hosting a live COVID-19 vaccine Q&A for parents with Khalilah Brown, MD - Child Health Medical Director and Laboratory Director, Jefferson County Department of Health.

The event will be live on Friday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. on our WBRC Facebook page and our WBRC streaming apps.

Here is Dr. Brown’s bio:

Khalilah is a native of Huntsville, Alabama and received her BS in Biology with Honors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Alabama, School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric residency training with The University of Florida at Sacred Heart Hospital. After completing her training, she participated in the National Health Service Corp at Quality of Life Health Services in Gadsden, Alabama. Dr. Brown joined Jefferson County Department of Health as a Public Health Medical Officer in 2009 and was promoted to Child Health Medical Director in 2016. In 2018, Dr. Brown also assumed the role of Laboratory Director for Jefferson County Department of Health. She serves on the Children’s of Alabama CME committee, the JCCEO Health advisory committee, Community Food Bank Board of Directors, the Board of Director’s for Einstein’s Playground and the Board of Director’s for Gateway. Dr. Brown and her husband, Booker, have 2 children.

