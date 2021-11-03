LawCall
UPDATE: Train moved after almost a week on the tracks in West End neighborhood

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A long freight train moved Wednesday afternoon after it had stopped almost a week on rail road tracks in a West End neighborhood.

The train blocked several major intersections in the West End Manor neighborhood of Birmingham.

WBRC confirmed Wednesday morning with Norfolk Southern that there was a mechanic on site inspecting and repairing the train in order to get it moving.

Neighbors told WBRC the train had been stuck at the intersection of 17th Street Southwest and Jefferson Avenue since last Thursday.

Birmingham city leaders said the stoppage was due to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which have caused a shortage in staffing for the rail company.

Norfolk Southern tells WBRC that the train stoppage is NOT due to a federal vaccine mandate, but there are shortages and logistical challenges across the country in the train industry.

🚂 TRAIN UPDATE🚂 We're pleased to announce the train that has been stalled on 24th St SW near Pearson Ave. has been moved...

Posted by Birmingham City Council on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

