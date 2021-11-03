Tuscaloosa Co. High School student killed in crash, 2 others hospitalized

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old Tuscaloosa County High School student was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to DCH in Tuscaloosa with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. on Rose Boulevard south of the Highway 171 overpass in Northport.

Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar Ambulance responded to the scene where they located the accident involving a 2007 Ford Escape that had left the road and hit a tree. The driver of the Ford Escape was a 17-year-old girl that was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three teenagers lived in Northport and attended Tuscaloosa County High School.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Northport Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

