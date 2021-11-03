Tuscaloosa capital murder suspects appear in court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three young men accused of killing 13 year-old Kei’lan Allen three weeks ago were in court for a probable cause hearing.

The judge decided there was enough evidence in the case for the charges against them to stand at this time. Jaden Jenkins, Julian Gordon and James Reed are each charged with Capital Murder. Tuesday, Archie Buford, an investigator with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, testified that Kei’lan Allen’s step brother identified Reed as one of several people who came to the family’s home in Washington Square last month with guns drawn before eventually shooting into the house.

“Needless, this was so unnecessary. What are you going beef about. We all have freedom of speech. If someone says something to you that you didn’t like, say how you feel to about to that person. Don’t just kill someone because you have a difference of opinion,” Allen’s grandmother told WBRC.

Witnesses and videos from homes in the neighborhood and cameras at several convenience stores showed a blue Dodge Charger coming into and leaving from the area at the time of the shooting. The suspects were also seen on camera exiting the car. Reed told investigators the Buford testified and he spoke with some of the suspects about the shooting. But no weapons have been recovered at this time.

“We thought the evidence was very weak. With respect to Mr. Gordon, we feel like there’s more questions than answers really from this preliminary hearing. So we’re curious going forward what the evidence is. It’s very sad that youngster lost his life on this. But there’s very little evidence at this stage to connect Mr. Gordon,” according to Jim Standridge, an attorney representing Julien Gordon.

The investigation into Allen’s murder continues.

Investigators are waiting for information to look into the phone records and social media accounts of the suspects, as well as their DNA.

