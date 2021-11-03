Sam’s Super Samwiches to move to new location after 51 years

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Owners of Sam’s Super Samwiches say they will be moving to a new location after 51 years in Downtown Homewood.

The Graphos family said they hoped to continue running the restaurant after the owner, Sammy Graphos passed away in October. However, the family says the landlord decided not to renew their lease.

The Graphos family said they hope to announce a new location in Homewood soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.