A ride to school in style with Childersburg Fire Department

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Some elementary school students got to ‘Ride to School in Style!’ with the Childersburg Fire Department Wednesday morning.

The Childersburg Fire Department announced a partnership with A.H. Watwood and Childersburg Elementary Schools as well as Kona Ice of Birmingham.

Firefighters passed out a fire prevention coloring page for students to complete. Childersburg Firefighters collected all of the artwork from both schools and narrowed them down to the top ten pictures. From there City Hall employees picked a winner from each school.

Each selected student from Childersburg and A.H. Watwood got a ride to school on November 3, 2021 in a Childersburg Fire Truck.

And if that wasn’t fun enough, each selected child’s class was treated to free snow cones provided by Kona Ice of Birmingham.

Ride in Style with Childersburg Fire Department (Childersburg Fire Dept./Chief Shane Phillips)

Ride in Style with Childersburg Fire Department (Childersburg Fire Dept./Chief Shane Phillips)

Ride in Style with Childersburg Fire Department (Childersburg Fire Dept./Chief Shane Phillips)

“We are so excited to be able to share fire prevention in a creative way for the children in the community. The cooperation with both of our elementary schools has been tremendous.”

Miss Lucy arriving to Childersburg Elementary this am☺️ Posted by Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

“We are so grateful to be able to partner with Kona Ice of Birmingham who is widely known by our local children and shares child safety and fire safety values just as we do.”

For more information on fire prevention: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/fire-prevention-week.html

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.