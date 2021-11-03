LawCall
One person in custody after leading police on a pursuit

Police chase
Police chase(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Sgt. Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, one person is in custody after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began at 2600 Ave V and ended at 14th Street and Avenue C.

During the incident, the suspect struck two police cruisers.

There were no officers injured, according to Mauldin.

