Morgan County man indicted on child porn charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man was indicted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography, as announced by Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday.

Jason Heath Putnam was arrested and charged with 30 counts of possession of child porn with intent to disseminate on Nov. 3. He remains free on a $300,000 bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Morgan County grand jury, resulting in Putnam’s indictment on March 2. The indictment charges him with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

Putnam faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 counts of possession of obscene matter, which are class C felonies if he is convicted.

The indictment was the result of cooperation between the Attorney General’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department.

A man is facing several child pornography charges in Morgan County Wednesday afternoon.

47-year-old Jason Heath Putnam, of Decatur, is facing 30 counts of Possession of Child Porn with intent to disseminate. According to the Morgan County Jail, Putnam is accused of intending to distribute obscene sexual content of a person under the age of 17.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assisted Special Agents with Attorney General Steve Marshall in the arrest of Heath on Nov. 3, according to deputies.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, this is a class C felony and Putnam could face a penalty of one year and a day to 10 years for each count.

He is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

