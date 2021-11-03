Jefferson County Health Department hosting social media contest to promote COVID-19 vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is holding a new TikTok competition to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This competition is part of the Health Department’s campaign, “Let’s Kick COVID Together.” Those who want to enter have to create a video and upload it to TikTok, using creative ways to show why getting the COVID-19 vaccine and practicing safety precautions is important.

Entrants should tag ‘@jeffcodepthealth’ in the caption of their video.

The best video will get a grand prize of gear and football tickets to games such as the Iron Bowl. The contest lasts until December 3rd.

