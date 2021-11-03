LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck

Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother and child have died and two young girls are fighting for their lives after a deadly car crash in Hinds County.

Charles Conaway sobbed as he sat in the hospital praying for his two youngest girls to pull through.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” he motioned. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

While he prays for a full recovery for his girls, he is grieving the loss of his wife, Allison Conaway, and six-month-old son, Alex.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Conaway and her son were killed when their Nissan Maxima was hit by another car.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” said Conaway. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

MHP says 51-year-old Raymond resident Beth Ann White was driving the car that hit Conaway with her three children inside.

According to Hinds County Deputies who were also on the scene at the time of the accident, White appeared intoxicated.

They also tell 3 On Your Side she had all the indicators of being under the influence and was taken into custody by MHP.

I reached out to MHP to get more information. They say it’s still an ongoing investigation.

As for Charles Conaway, he says life will never be the same after such a big loss.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery crash that left woman dead
Person killed in accident on I-59
One person dead after major crash on I-20/59
Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m....
UPDATE: 1 dead in double shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m....
UPDATE: 1 dead in double shooting in Birmingham
East Alabama Works hopes competitive wages will entice workers
Residential fires in Gadsden
Gadsden Fire Department sees drastic increase in fire calls
About a week and a half ago, a water main break caused a big mess for people living on a...
Homeowners say Birmingham Water Works jackets found in sewer after water main break
Former Ensley High School set to be demolished