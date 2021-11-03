Homeowners say Birmingham Water Works jackets found in sewer after water main break

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -About a week and a half ago, a water main break caused a big mess for people living on a cul-de-sac in Shelby County. The break sent water into a couple of homes, but it’s what they found inside the sewer that has them concerned.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” said one homeowner who didn’t want to be identified.

This homeowner and her neighbors are dealing with the aftermath of a water main break that happened about a week and a half ago on Riverwood Terrace in Shelby County. She says a night crew from Birmingham water works showed up to plug the leak and days later, water started flowing into her and her neighbors home.

The floor in her neighbor’s home is also buckling.

“The water was coming up through the toilets downstairs,” the woman said.

Another company then came to stop the leak again because water works told them it was a sewer issue. They opened the manhole and what they found inside has them scratching their heads.

“We opened it up and then there was a big hole and there were two water works jackets stuffed inside to where they tried to stop gravel from going into the sewer,” the woman said.

She tells us she was surprised to see the jackets.

“Because the first time the water company came out, they said we don’t have anything to do with the sewer but the lines are right next to each other,” she said.

10 days after the initial leak, the situation has been somewhat resolved after a sewer company came to plug things up. The street is still a mess. We’re told crews will come back to smooth over the patchwork.

Neighbors feel Birmingham Water Works owes them an explanation.

“I just want some accountability and for other people that may have the same issue not to have to wait over a week and have to figure out how much water they can use without their house flooding,” she said.

We received this statement from Birmingham Water Works:

“BWW does not perform work on the sewer. This could very well be a situation where crew members lost their jackets and they were washed downstream and into the system. All type of items and even dead animals are caught in downstream, especially after heavy rainfall (which we’ve seen recently in our area). We will look further into this matter and let you know if anything differently can be determined.” -Rick Jackson, Birmingham Water Works

