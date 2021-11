HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Get started on your holiday shopping Thursday in downtown Homewood.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Holiday Open House beginning at 5 p.m.

Downtown businesses will be open later with refreshments, hors d’oeuvres, a trolley, shopping discounts, and more.

TOMORROW! We can't wait to start the holiday season with you! #shoplocal #SupportSmallBusiness #homewoodlife #homewoodfortheholidays Posted by Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

