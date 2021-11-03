LawCall
FIRST ALERT: A wintry-feel in some areas Wednesday

By Wes Wyatt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve got a First Alert for a big temperature contrast across our area Wednesday. Dry weather will continue overnight, with lows in the 40s. I’m expecting dry weather for the morning drive, but clouds will be increasing. Plan on a chance of showers by midday. Temperatures north of I-20 will struggle to reach the middle 40s in some areas, while temps to the far south near 60-degrees.

The chance for showers will spread east throughout Wednesday evening and overnight. Rain amounts should remain light, as a cloudy, chilly, and damp setup develops. Forecast guidance has lessened the rain amounts on Thursday, but we will continue to mention the possibility of showers, especially for the early morning. We could catch some breaks Thursday afternoon, with lingering clouds, and highs only in the low to mid 50s.

THE END OF THE WEEK: The clouds may linger through most of Friday as a disturbance moves north, across Georgia. I can’t rule out a stray shower to the far southeast. Otherwise, dry weather is expected for the day and for High School Football in the evening. Highs will remain in the 50s, with lows in the 40s Saturday morning. The sky will clear this weekend, with highs in the 60s, nice weather for tailgating and College Football on Saturday! I still can’t rule out some patchy frost to the far north and northeast this weekend as morning lows tumble into the mid to upper 30s. Be sure to check our First Alert Weather App for more specifics on rain chances and temperatures where you live.

