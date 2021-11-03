First Alert for chilly temperatures and light rain Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Make sure you dress warmly today and grab an umbrella before you step outside. It is going to feel more like a winter day than early November. We are waking up with temperatures in the 40s. It is a little cooler north of I-20/59 with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing cloud cover across Central Alabama. We are watching a disturbance that is producing showers across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and spreading into western Tennessee and Mississippi. We will likely see showers move into Central Alabama late this morning and continue into the afternoon hours. Any rain that falls will likely remain light. With plenty of clouds and northerly winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures are going to remain chilly. Plan for a wide range in temperatures today. If you live in Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties, plan for high temperatures to only climb into the upper 40s today. Areas farther south and east will end up with highs in the low to mid 50s. The warmest spots will be in Coosa, Chilton, Talladega, and Clay counties where highs could climb into upper 50s and lower 60s. Light rain will become more likely by this evening and tonight as the disturbance moves through our area. Plan for most spots to stay in the low 50s this evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s overnight.

Chilly Temperatures Continue Thursday: The cloudy and cool weather will continue into tomorrow. We could see some lingering showers early tomorrow morning, but most of the rain will be moving out of our area. Temperatures are likely to start in the low to mid 40s Thursday morning. We are forecasting us to stay mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We could see some partial clearing in far northwest Alabama, but the rest of us will likely remain cloudy with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Rain chance tomorrow is around 20% during the early morning hours.

Potential Frost: There’s an outside chance we could see temperatures drop into the upper 30s in far northwest Alabama Friday morning. I would prepare for the potential if you live in Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Cullman counties. Rest of Central Alabama will likely end up in the low to mid 40s Friday morning. Frost cannot be ruled out for Saturday and Sunday morning for areas along and north of I-20/59 either with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Along with protecting your plants, make sure you bring the pets inside so they can stay warm too. Friday will likely give way to decreasing clouds. We’ll go from a mostly cloudy sky to a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. If you have any Friday evening plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s and 40s.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking sunny and dry! High pressure will move in giving us plenty of blue sky and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Plan for chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the low to mid 60s. We could see highs in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Weather should be great for college football and all outdoor activities. Just be ready for the chilly nights as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Warming Up Next Week: The first half of next week is looking dry and warmer. High temperatures could climb into the lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky next Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will also warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. I think our next rain chance may not arrive until next Thursday and Friday (November 11th-12th) as a strong cold front moves into the Southeast.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Wanda continues to spin away in the northern Atlantic Ocean this morning with winds up to 50 mph. It will not have any impact on the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th. If another storm develops, we will have to use a new alternate list of names.

