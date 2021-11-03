LawCall
Endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle successfully released back into ocean after being accidentally hooked by fisherman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle was successfully released back into the ocean on Wednesday!

The City of Orange Beach said the turtle was accidentally hooked by a fisherman, who reported the incident so wildlife staff could rescue the animal.

The City of Orange Beach posted the following on Facebook:

“Congratulations to the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program and The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Mississippi on this morning’s successful release of an endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, which was accidentally hooked by a fisherman on our beach on October 17th. Thankfully, the fisherman knew exactly what to do and reported the incident immediately.

City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources and wildlife staff responded and recorded the initial data on the turtle. The turtle was transported to the The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies for further assessment, treatment and recovery.

Anyone who accidentally hooks a sea turtle, please do NOT attempt to remove the fishing gear! Sea turtles are endangered, and it is crucial that these incidences get reported immediately. To report a nesting, injured, or distressed sea turtle, call 866-732-8878.”

Sea turtle rescue.
Sea turtle rescue.(Source: City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources and Wildlife staff)

