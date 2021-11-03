LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

East Alabama Works hopes competitive wages will entice workers

By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Higher pay, benefits, and training, that’s what over 40 employers offered in over 100 positions at the East Alabama Works annual regional hiring fair.

Employers like Honda and Buffalo Rock were accepting applications, resumes and on the spot interviews. Some companies even offered over $1,000 in signing bonuses.

Carl Brady, a workforce manager, says that although the states unemployment rate is a little over 3%, it doesn’t paint the full picture.

“Many people who were working prior to the pandemic, have simply not returned to work and are not even looking to return to work right now,” says Brady. “We have to find a way to reach out that group and entice them back into the workforce.”

Timothy Johnson, CEO of Alabama Specialty Products in Mumford says they’re willing to work with employees at any level. They provide on the job training and they believe in promoting within.

“One of our presidents of one of our divisions started cleaning the offices,” says Johnson. “Now he is over 50-60 people in our laser department. We trained him in house. So go back to four years of education versus four years of drive.

Brady says employers must be willing to offer to get open positions filled.

“So what we’ve got to do is higher wages, better benefits,” says Brady. “These signing bonuses and things like that to try to entice people to get back into the workforce.”

If you missed today’s event Brady says these companies are still looking to hire. Visit eastalabamaworks.com for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery crash that left woman dead
Person killed in accident on I-59
One person dead after major crash on I-20/59
Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m....
Double shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

Latest News

Residential fires in Gadsden
Gadsden Fire Department sees drastic increase in fire calls
About a week and a half ago, a water main break caused a big mess for people living on a...
Homeowners say Birmingham Water Works jackets found in sewer after water main break
Former Ensley High School set to be demolished
Marterrius C. Moore is accused of hurting his 2-month-old. The alleged abuse includes head...
$10M bail upheld for father accused of breaking infant’s bones