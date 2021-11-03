East Alabama Works hopes competitive wages will entice workers

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Higher pay, benefits, and training, that’s what over 40 employers offered in over 100 positions at the East Alabama Works annual regional hiring fair.

Employers like Honda and Buffalo Rock were accepting applications, resumes and on the spot interviews. Some companies even offered over $1,000 in signing bonuses.

Carl Brady, a workforce manager, says that although the states unemployment rate is a little over 3%, it doesn’t paint the full picture.

“Many people who were working prior to the pandemic, have simply not returned to work and are not even looking to return to work right now,” says Brady. “We have to find a way to reach out that group and entice them back into the workforce.”

Timothy Johnson, CEO of Alabama Specialty Products in Mumford says they’re willing to work with employees at any level. They provide on the job training and they believe in promoting within.

“One of our presidents of one of our divisions started cleaning the offices,” says Johnson. “Now he is over 50-60 people in our laser department. We trained him in house. So go back to four years of education versus four years of drive.

Brady says employers must be willing to offer to get open positions filled.

“So what we’ve got to do is higher wages, better benefits,” says Brady. “These signing bonuses and things like that to try to entice people to get back into the workforce.”

If you missed today’s event Brady says these companies are still looking to hire. Visit eastalabamaworks.com for more information.

