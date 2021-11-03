LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dancers supporting dancers

Mountain Brook Dance Team offers support to Minor High School dance team
Mountain Brook Dance Team offers support to Minor High School dance team(Mountain Brook City Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school dance teams in Jefferson County are supporting each other.

The Mountain Brook High School dance team donated $1,700 to the Minor High School dance team Wednesday to help in their fundraising efforts to attend a national dance competition in Orlando next semester.

The two teams met up at a competition in the fall.

Mountain Brook Dance Team offers support to Minor High School dance team
Mountain Brook Dance Team offers support to Minor High School dance team(Mountain Brook City Schools)
Mountain Brook Dance Team offers support to Minor High School dance team
Mountain Brook Dance Team offers support to Minor High School dance team(Mountain Brook City Schools)

Mountain Brook heard the Minor dancers were planning to go to Orlando, but were trying to raise money, and so they came together with their families to help out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery crash that left woman dead
Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m....
UPDATE: 1 dead in double shooting in Birmingham
Person killed in accident on I-59
One person dead after major crash on I-20/59

Latest News

Tuscaloosa County student killed in wreck
Tuscaloosa Co. High School student killed in crash, 2 others hospitalized
Walgreens will start administering vaccines for children five to 11 years old on Saturday, with...
Where you can find Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year old’s
While some parents want to get their children who are five to 11 years old vaccinated, other...
State health leaders address side effects in Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year old’s
The Jefferson County Health Department is holding a new TikTok competition to encourage...
Jefferson County Health Department hosting social media contest to promote COVID-19 vaccines