Dancers supporting dancers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two high school dance teams in Jefferson County are supporting each other.

The Mountain Brook High School dance team donated $1,700 to the Minor High School dance team Wednesday to help in their fundraising efforts to attend a national dance competition in Orlando next semester.

The two teams met up at a competition in the fall.

Mountain Brook Dance Team offers support to Minor High School dance team (Mountain Brook City Schools)

Mountain Brook heard the Minor dancers were planning to go to Orlando, but were trying to raise money, and so they came together with their families to help out.

