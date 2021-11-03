LawCall
Advertisement

Cullman PD: Man set Drake Law Firm on fire

Lucas Boyd
Lucas Boyd(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police confirmed a man was charged with setting Drake Law Firm in Cullman on fire.

Drake Law Firm is located on 2nd Ave SW.

Officers said Lucas Boyd tried to set a fire at the law firm around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday but was unsuccessful. Investigators said around 7:30 p.m. Boyd tried again and was successful.

Officers said Boyd was found several blocks away at a Shell Station by two Cullman PD Officers after the second attempt. Officers said he had soot on him and he was carrying lighter fluid along with a lighter.

Boyd is charged with Arson 2nd.

Cullman Police are unsure of the motive.

Drake Law Firm was not seriously damaged and there were no injuries.


