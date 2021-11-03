LawCall
The Cordova HS marching band gets some attention

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cordova H.S. Marching Band is one that commands attention from the first note.

74 members make up the band under six year director Sara Lipscomb.

”We have come a long way since I first arrived at the school,” said Lipscomb.  “We struggled at first, but over time we have transformed into a stable and consistent band.”

The bands halftime show is called “Devilish,” a play on the school’s mascot.  The band plays four songs, opening up with AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, followed up with “Bad Guy,” by Billie Eilish, then Radio Head “Creep” and “Monster” by Skillet.

The Cordova High School Marching Band will be showcased on WBRC FOX6 Sideline show Friday at 10:25PM as the Band of the Week.

