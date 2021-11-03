Commercial vehicle crash shuts down part of Alabama 216 in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A commercial vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County has shut down part of Alabama 216.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene of the crash on Alabama 216 near the three mile marker.

Both lanes are completely blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is on the scene assisting with traffic control.

Traffic is being diverted at Holt Peterson Road and Kennedy Mills Road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by using alternate routes.

