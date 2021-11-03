City of Mountain Brook looking to move municipal elections

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook’s city council voted Tuesday night to ask the state legislature to move the city’s election calendar.

State lawmakers recently left Mountain Brook out of a new law that moved most city elections to off years.

That means you vote in your city’s elections on different years than Presidential elections.

Mountain Brook’s council is now asking the legislature to fix that in 2022.

If the legislature follows through, Mountain Brook’s current leaders would add an extra year onto their terms.

