LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

City of Mountain Brook looking to move municipal elections

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook’s city council voted Tuesday night to ask the state legislature to move the city’s election calendar.

State lawmakers recently left Mountain Brook out of a new law that moved most city elections to off years.

That means you vote in your city’s elections on different years than Presidential elections.

Mountain Brook’s council is now asking the legislature to fix that in 2022.

If the legislature follows through, Mountain Brook’s current leaders would add an extra year onto their terms.

For more details, you can read more on the city’s website by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in accident on I-59
One person dead after major crash on I-20/59
UPDATE: TPD: Teen charged for false reporting ‘active shooter’ at Central High School
Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
2 children injured in shooting
2 children, ages 12 & 14, shot in Birmingham
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Former Ensley High School set to be demolished
First Alert Weather 9p 11-2-21
FIRST ALERT: A wintry-feel in some areas Wednesday
L to R: Matthew Amos Burke, Tabatha Nicole Hodges.
2 people plead guilty in kidnapping of prominent Birmingham businessman
Tuscaloosa capital murder suspects appear in court