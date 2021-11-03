LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

From bad to worse: Pelicans breakout rookie Herb Jones out with concussion

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he chases down an inbound pass in the final seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Hawks won 102-99. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wheels came off of the Pelicans’ (1-7) season before it even began with Zion out with injury and now breakout rookie Herb Jones may be out for an undetermined amount of time with a concussion.

The injury occurred in Tuesday’s loss to Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns 112-100 due to friendly fire from center Jonas Valančiūnas’s elbow to his head.

“Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Jones must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury,” said a team source. “The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.”

Despite the team’s lack of winning, Jones has been one of the brightest narratives to come out of the current season. With so many players out with injury, Jones got a chance to start in the second game of the season and has shined well, often taking on the defensive assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player.

The forward, who is a second-round pick out of Alabama, was a part of a Pelican attack that built a 20-point point lead over the Suns in the first half on Tuesday. Without Jones, the Pelicans’ defense suffered and the team failed to capitalize and close the game out for a win.

Jones is averaging 6 ppg and 2.3 rpg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.
UPDATE: Midfield High School open Wednesday; school dismissed Tuesday after possible gun sighting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III involved in fiery crash that left woman dead
Police say officers from the East Precinct responded to 7306 3rd Avenue North around 3:30 p.m....
UPDATE: 1 dead in double shooting in Birmingham
Person killed in accident on I-59
One person dead after major crash on I-20/59

Latest News

Birmingham Squadron.
Birmingham Squadron finalize roster for team’s first training camp in Birmingham
Birmingham Squadron.
Birmingham Squadron to hold player tryouts for the 2021-22 NBA G League season
Over 100 people get vaccinated at ‘Stuck with Chuck’ vaccine rally featuring Charles Barkley
Over 100 people get vaccinated at ‘Stuck with Chuck’ vaccine rally featuring Charles Barkley
Squadron kits for kids
Birmingham Squadron make team announcements, donate kits to Children’s of Alabama
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league