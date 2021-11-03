LawCall
Alabama seeks to purge racist language from Constitution

The Alabama state flag features the colors red and white. (Source: WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state committee had advanced a plan to remove racist language from the Alabama Constitution.

The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution on Wednesday approved a plan to strip racist language from the state’s governing document. It also reorganizes the sprawling document that has nearly 1,000 amendments to try to make it more user friendly.

The committee’s proposal will be considered by lawmakers in the 2022 legislative session. If approved, it would go before voters in November of 2022.

The pending plan would strip language on segregated schools and poll taxes, and that allowed a brutal convict lease system.

