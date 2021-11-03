17 people test positive for COVID-19 at Firehouse Shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firehouse Ministries is under COVID protocol until November 15, 2021, after 17 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Firehouse Shelter.

Here is the full statement from Firehouse Ministries: In 48 hours, Firehouse Ministries has identified 17 people that have tested positive for COVID-19, despite rigorous cleaning efforts and ongoing mask policies. Due to this outbreak, Firehouse will be CLOSED to new guests, volunteers, and in house ancillary services. Current guests will continue to reside in the shelter as long as they strictly adhere to masking policy. Current guests that have tested positive for COVID-19 will be housed in offsite Firehouse COVID housing and in isolated hotel rooms with daily staff check-ins and food delivery. This protocol will be reviewed on 11/15/21.

For people experiencing homelessness, please call One Roof Street Outreach at: 205-842-4994

CONTINUING SERVICES for PEOPLE NOT STAYING AT THE SHELTER:

To Go Lunches: Daily @ 11:30 a.m.

Clothing closet/ blanket handout (when supplies are available): 12:45-1:45 p.m. M-F

Showers (Max 5 people at a time/ Mask REQUIRED): 12:45-1:45 M-F

Bathroom Access: 8am-5pm Daily (1 at a time/ Mask REQUIRED)

Needs: The Firehouse desperately needs large casseroles, to go containers, bottled water, prepackaged food and snacks, breakfast food (bagels, Pop tarts, cereal, milk, cereal bars, hard boiled eggs, individual grits/Oatmeal packets, coffee), and laundry detergent.

Deliveries can be made to 626 2nd Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

