$10M bail upheld for father accused of breaking infant’s bones

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has upheld a $10 million cash bail for a Millbrook man accused of violently injuring his 2-month-old son on multiple occasions. The prosecutor said the judge had some strong words for the defendant during this ruling.

Marterrius C. Moore, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse. District judge Glenn Goggans set his cash bail at $10 million, a decision he upheld at a preliminary and bond hearing Tuesday hearing when Moore’s defense asked for that the bond be lowered.

According to C.J. Robinson, chief assistant district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, the state argued the high bail is justified because the infant victim is the “most innocent of the innocent” and there was a series of injuries over a period of time rather than one instance.

He said the judge agreed, telling Moore he set the $10 million bail, which the state did not request, to “send a message that this is inexcusable.” He said Goggans noted that the evidence showed it was a pattern of behavior, and he felt Goggans is a danger to others.

Evidence at the preliminary hearing, as well as court documents, reveal more of what allegedly happened. The child was brought into Baptist East in critical condition on Oct. 23. He was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries, including brain bleeding and skull fractures.

The affidavit states Moore initially said he dropped the child while trying to feed him but changed his story after investigators determined this was not consistent with the injuries.

The filing states Moore admitted injuring the child on at least three occasions, including by grabbing his extremities and violently shaking him. He allegedly said he did because of the baby’s crying.

The final time that led to police involvement included him allegedly “slamming” the baby’s head twice on the hard center console of the couch and demonstrated with a stuffed animal.

According to the prosecutor, the evidence from the multiple abuse incidents resulted in head trauma, a prior brain bleed, a “major fracture of the skull,” plus broken ankles, arm, wrist and kneecap.

The child is still in critical condition at Children’s Hospital. Robinson said it’s too soon to tell the long-term diagnosis. However the affidavit states he is expected to have developmental disabilities.

The case now goes to a grand jury. Robinson said this may not happen until at least next summer due to the medical evidence involved.

Court records state Moore’s Class A felony charge could carry a possible sentence of 10 years to 99 years to life if convicted.

