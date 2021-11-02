LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Westside stopped train impacts first responders, adds upwards 8 minutes to response times.

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four days later and a train is still blocking a busy West Birmingham intersection. The operating company, Norfolk Southern, told WBRC Monday afternoon that the train would be moved but by that night. As of today, a week later it is still there.

Trains stopped on tracks for days is not only an inconvenience to the people who live near tracks but it puts a strain on first responders like Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

“In our business, time is of the essence,” Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said.

That time, according to Cpt. Harrell can be the difference between life and death.

“With heart attacks, that golden minute is the time when your heart pumps blood to your body or pumps blood to your brain and if we can respond fast to that timeframe, it’s a better chance of us helping that patient and possibly saving their life,” Cpt. Harrell explained.

When delayed trains block roads first responders have to find alternate routes.

Harrel said the most recent halt on the Westside of Birmingham forced emergency responders to find alternate routes, adding 5-8 minutes to their response time.

BFRS has called rail companies in the past and they have moves a train for them, according to Harrell but it was unclear if that call has been made in this instance.

However, Harrell who’s been with BFRS for 25 years said it’s a problem they deal with too often but have grown to adapt to.

“Our biggest industry was the steel mills years ago, so coming up in this environment we are used to the train tracks so we have learned alternate routes and how to adapt. It would be better if the trains weren’t there sometime because it is an inconvenience. But, we are used to it,” Harrell explained.

Norfolk Southern blamed supply chain issues and federal regulations for this stoppage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in accident on I-59
One person is dead after a major crash on I-20/59
UPDATE: TPD: Teen charged for false reporting ‘active shooter’ at Central High School
2 children injured in shooting
2 children, ages 12 & 14, shot in Birmingham
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 79 in Pinson
One injured in explosion on Elkwood Drive
One person injured in explosion in Fultondale

Latest News

One dead in Tuscaloosa shooting
One dead in Tuscaloosa shooting
Fatal Tuscaloosa shooting at 2500 11th Court
Fatal overnight shooting in Tuscaloosa
Apartment fire
Child transported to hospital after being rescued from apartment fire
Magic City Classic turnout almost back to normal
Magic City Classic organizers excited about turnout