TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on the railroad tracks on South Chalkville Road.

Lt. Clint Riner said two people were detained following the pursuit.

Trussville PD pursuit ends near train tracks (WBRC)

It happened before noon. No word on why the pursuit started.

