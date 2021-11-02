Update on Alabama COVID-19 numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s COVID-19 numbers continue to move in the right direction. Alabama health leaders are pleased, but those numbers haven’t dropped enough to say the pandemic is under control.

Alabama’s positivity rate has dropped below 5% and positive cases have decreased to about 400. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since the middle of July.

State and Jefferson County Health leaders said it’s going in the right direction, but that doesn’t mean you can drop your guard. Especially if you are unvaccinated or have a health condition.

In the latest At-Risk Map from the Alabama Department of Public Health, you can see the number of red counties with very high transmission of COVID continuing to drop and more counties are becoming more moderate transmission.

“Our numbers are heading to where we would like. But we are still above where we were during the summer, end of May and the first of June. So we got some improvement we could be making,” said Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Dr. Harris said he would like all new cases to go away, but if the positive cases can drop to less than 100 new cases a day that could be a level of the disease they could accept.

The state health officer is worried about the number of new cases that are being reported in recent weeks as the numbers dropped.

“A little less accuracy with that number because there is still so much testing being done now we don’t know about. Being done at home. This antigen testing that is not being reported to us,” Harris said.

As temperatures are getting colder and with the holidays approaching, Jefferson County health leaders are still urging precautions.

“I know we say it over and over again. The best way to keep it in check. The best way to avoid these bad outcomes is to obtain the vaccine and become fully vaccinated and get the protection you and your family need,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with JCDH said.

That also means to continue to wear masks, especially if you are unvaccinated and have an underlying health condition.

“Try if you can spend more time outdoors if you can and less time in doors. Smaller groups are better than bigger groups. Wearing a mask is better than not wearing a mask,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris doesn’t expect we are going to see COVID numbers go away, but low numbers are acceptable. He hoped to see another moderate flu season because low COVID numbers and a high flu season could put another strain on Alabama hospitals.

