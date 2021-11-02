LawCall
Suspect sought after man kidnapped, shot in Chilton County

Sheriff’s deputies in Chilton County are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped and shot a...
Sheriff’s deputies in Chilton County are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped and shot a man, then left him on a highway Monday night.(WAFB)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sheriff’s deputies in Chilton County are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped and shot a man, then left him on a highway Monday night.

Deputies said the victim walked up to a home in the area of Highway 82 around 9 p.m. and asked for help, telling the homeowner he’d been dumped on that road.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

