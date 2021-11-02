Sideline Week 11 Schedule
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Fairfield at Fairview
Florence at Thompson
Southside at Mountain Brook
Cullman at J.O.
Carver-Montgomery at Hillcrest
Williamson at American Christian
Plainview at Saks
Chelsea at Oxford
Sumiton Christian at Winterboro
Andalusia at Sylacauga
Sparkman at Hoover
McGill Toolen at Pelham
Baldwin County at Helena
North Sand Mountain at Midfield
Boaz at Parker
