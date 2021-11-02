LawCall
Sideline Week 11 Schedule

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Fairfield at Fairview

Florence at Thompson

Southside at Mountain Brook

Cullman at J.O.

Carver-Montgomery at Hillcrest

Williamson at American Christian

Plainview at Saks

Chelsea at Oxford

Sumiton Christian at Winterboro

Andalusia at Sylacauga

Sparkman at Hoover

McGill Toolen at Pelham

Baldwin County at Helena

North Sand Mountain at Midfield

Boaz at Parker

