Reports: JSU could soon join Conference USA, begin move to FBS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University could soon join Conference USA in all sports and potentially move up from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, according to reports from sports writer Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy, who writes for The Action Network, says FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State plus FCS members Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State will likely soon join Conference USA as all sports members.

In all, nine schools - including UAB - have recently announced they will be leaving Conference USA within the next couple of years. The addition of the four schools would help the conference expand and replace some of the members it will be losing in the future.

A source told McMurphy that the announcement could come by the end of this week.

WBRC has reached out to Jacksonville State and Conference USA for comment. We have not yet heard back from either institution.

