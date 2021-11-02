Rep. Sewell announces dozens of employers for 10th annual job fair in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s job fair in Bessemer will feature more than 50 employers from several different industries.
The job fair will be held Tuesday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center.
It will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. On-site registration will be available the day of the event. Constituents can pre-register by visiting this link.
Properly fitted masks are required for entry and attendance. Vaccinations or a negative COVID test within 24 hours of entry are strongly encouraged.
Employers attending the 10th annual job fair include:
- Alabama Department of Youth Services
- Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.
- PECO FOODS INC.
- Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Selma Fire Department
- Buffalo Rock Company - Pepsi
- Birmingham VA HR
- FCI-Aliceville
- Montgomery Police Department
- Alabama Department of Environmental Management
- Jefferson County Commission
- GD Copper, USA Inc.
- City of Selma Police Department
- Austal USA
- City of Selma
- State of Alabama Personnel Department
- Whatley Health Services, Inc.
- Personnel Staffing Inc.
- Personnel Board of Jefferson County
- Regions Bank
- Snelling
- Alabama Department of Labor
- WorkFaith Birmingham
- Diverse Staffing
- Alabama Forestry Commission
- Alabama Goodwill
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
- Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.
- AT&T
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- University of Alabama at Birmingham - Recruitment Services
- Birmingham Police Department
- ABC Board
- Allstate Beverage Company
- Alabama Department of Human Resources
- Prystup Packaging Products, Inc.
- Alabama Power Company
- Averitt Express
- Waffle House
- Dollar General
- Honda - Alabama Auto Plant (HAAP)
- Hyundai
- Alabama Department of Corrections.
- MainStreet Family Care
- Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.
“We are one week away from our 10th Annual Job Fair, which will be in Bessemer this year! As a key hallmark of our mission to advance economic opportunity for the residents of the 7th District, I have continued to stand firm on my promise of bringing opportunities directly to the people,” said Rep. Sewell. “I am excited to announce that we have an outstanding list of employers confirmed for this year’s Job Fair.”
Sewell says additional employers will be announced in the coming days.
