Rep. Sewell announces dozens of employers for 10th annual job fair in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s job fair in Bessemer will feature more than 50 employers from several different industries.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center.

It will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.

Rep. Sewell's job fair will be held next week in Bessemer. (Rep. Terri Sewell)

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required. On-site registration will be available the day of the event. Constituents can pre-register by visiting this link.

Properly fitted masks are required for entry and attendance. Vaccinations or a negative COVID test within 24 hours of entry are strongly encouraged.

Employers attending the 10th annual job fair include:

Alabama Department of Youth Services

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.

PECO FOODS INC.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Selma Fire Department

Buffalo Rock Company - Pepsi

Birmingham VA HR

FCI-Aliceville

Montgomery Police Department

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Jefferson County Commission

GD Copper, USA Inc.

City of Selma Police Department

Austal USA

City of Selma

State of Alabama Personnel Department

Whatley Health Services, Inc.

Personnel Staffing Inc.

Personnel Board of Jefferson County

Regions Bank

Snelling

Alabama Department of Labor

WorkFaith Birmingham

Diverse Staffing

Alabama Forestry Commission

Alabama Goodwill

Vaughan Regional Medical Center

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

AT&T

Blue Cross Blue Shield

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Recruitment Services

Birmingham Police Department

ABC Board

Allstate Beverage Company

Alabama Department of Human Resources

Prystup Packaging Products, Inc.

Alabama Power Company

Averitt Express

Waffle House

Dollar General

Honda - Alabama Auto Plant (HAAP)

Hyundai

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc.

Federal Bureau of Prisons - FCI Aliceville

Alabama Department of Corrections.

MainStreet Family Care

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.

“We are one week away from our 10th Annual Job Fair, which will be in Bessemer this year! As a key hallmark of our mission to advance economic opportunity for the residents of the 7th District, I have continued to stand firm on my promise of bringing opportunities directly to the people,” said Rep. Sewell. “I am excited to announce that we have an outstanding list of employers confirmed for this year’s Job Fair.”

Sewell says additional employers will be announced in the coming days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.