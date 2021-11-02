LawCall
Peter Crump Elementary blocked by police operation, school system confirms

A Montgomery police operation in the area of Woodley Road and Eagerton Road is affecting...
A Montgomery police operation in the area of Woodley Road and Eagerton Road is affecting traffic, including access to Peter Crump Elementary School.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An ongoing situation involving the Montgomery Police Department in the Woodley Road area is affecting nearby school operations.

Montgomery Public Schools said “the area surrounding Peter Crump is blocked by MPD,” and added “bus transportation routed for the Spring Valley area is currently delayed.”

MPS said it would keep parents updated about the situation.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department regarding the situation but has not yet gotten a response.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

