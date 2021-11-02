Parents and grandparents talk COVID vaccine for 5-11 yr. olds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is expected to grant emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

Most of the parents and grandparents that spoke with WBRC Fox6 News have all gotten their vaccine shots and some are on the way to get boosters. But, when it came to getting their children or grandchildren the shot, some are not ready to pull the trigger just yet.

WBRC spoke to some parents in Homewood and one mother says she will be getting her children vaccinated. Another mother says she wants more information on the process first.

On Monday, a grandmother had a vaccination discussion with her nine-year-old grandson.

“I said do you want to be vaccinated? He said Grandma if I get vaccinated, I won’t risk the chance of getting COVID as bad. So, I said great we will talk with your parents about getting vaccinated then,” Vivian Young said.

Another mother who is a pediatric nurse is vaccinated but she is not willing to get her child the COVID shot just yet.

She is encouraged by the schools relaxing mask mandates. The latest Alabama School Dashboard had 752 students infected with COVID statewide, but to put that into perspective there are over 740,000 K-12 students in Alabama.

Another Birmingham grandmother wants her grandchildren vaccinated because of the risk of spreading the virus in schools and other places.

“The neighbor keeps them, and you don’t know what the neighbors are bringing in their homes,” Dorthey Holt said.

The grandparents have gotten vaccinated and they hope their grandchildren will get the shots as soon as they are eligible.

“I think it is for my benefit for people my age. They are urging people over 65 to get vaccinated,” Holt said.

A top pediatric infectious disease doctor at Children’s of Alabama says this age group should get vaccine.

“This virus last year is the eighth leading cause of death in 5 to11 year old kids. Eighth leading cause...it’s not common for it to happen but it does happen,” Dr. David Kimberlin said.

Dr. Kimberlin said any risks of the vaccine are far outweighed by the risks of not getting the COVID shots.

The final OK from the CDC is expected to come either late Tuesday or Wednesday. Nationally, there are reports of pediatric doctors already being asked about the vaccinations in expectation of the authorization.

