Overnight Montgomery house fire turns fatal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Fire Department confirms it has responded to a fatal overnight house fire.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed the fire broke out at the home at 902 Queensbury Drive. That’s near Narrow Land Road and the East South Boulevard.

At least one person was killed in the blaze.

Montgomery firefighters responded to a fatal housefire at 902 Queensbury Drive early Tuesday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Few other details, including the cause of the fire, were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

