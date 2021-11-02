LawCall
Overnight Montgomery house fire turns fatal

A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive claimed at least one life, according to the fire...
A house fire on Montgomery's Queensbury Drive claimed at least one life, according to the fire department.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Fire Department confirms it has responded to a fatal overnight house fire.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed the fire broke out at the home at 902 Queensbury Drive. That’s near Narrow Land Road and the East South Boulevard.

At least one person was killed in the blaze.

Montgomery firefighters responded to a fatal housefire at 902 Queensbury Drive early Tuesday...
Montgomery firefighters responded to a fatal housefire at 902 Queensbury Drive early Tuesday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Few other details, including the cause of the fire, were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

