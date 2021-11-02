LawCall
Midfield High school on lockdown after possible gun sighting

(WLBT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield High school has been placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a gun sighting was reported.

According to school representatives, a child reported seeing someone with a gun near campus.

Police believe there may have been someone hunting in a wooded area nearby.

Students and buses have been diverted to the elementary school while police sweep the area.

Officials do not currently know how long the school will be under lockdown.

Please check back. This is a developing story.

